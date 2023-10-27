logo

27 October 2023

Robert Wright (Bloggingheads.tv, The Evolution of God, Nonzero, Why Buddhism Is True) and Leonid Ragozin (Rest of World, Lonely Planet, West of Providence)

Recorded:Oct 26    Posted:Oct 27, 2023
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Oct 27, 2023 | Robert Wright & Leonid Ragozin

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Speaker Mike Johnson (Who?)

Was trading Kevin McCarthy for Mike Johnson good for Democrats? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss on this week’s DMZ.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

What should be done about Hamas?

Robert Wright and Eli Lake debate the issue.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Speakerless?

What would motivate Donald Trump to go to West Palm Beach and criticize the Israeli prime minister? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss on this week’s DMZ. Plus: Why did GOP moderates resist Jim Jordan? And should Dems empower Patrick McHenry?

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Has wokeness won?

Robert Wright and Meghan Daum discuss the meaning of “woke” and the status of wokeness.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Israel, Hamas, and the Laws of War

Sarah Leah Whitson of DAWN and Robert Wright discuss.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Is there a method to Musk’s mad genius?

Robert Wright and Paul Bloom discuss Elon’s psycho-intellectual idiosyncrasies.

The Glenn Show

Is affirmative action really about “diversity”?

Glenn Loury and legal scholar Randall Kennedy debate the purpose of affirmative action at a live event at College of the Holy Cross.

The DMZ

Nancy Mace Ain’t Madonna

What’s up with Nancy Mace? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss on this week’s DMZ. Plus: How well is Biden handling the Middle East crisis?

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Did Biden’s foreign policy make Hamas’s attack on Israel more likely?

Robert Wright and American Prestige hosts Derek Davison and Daniel Bessner discuss the issue.

