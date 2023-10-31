1 November 2023
Robert Wright (
Bloggingheads.tv
,
The Evolution of God
,
Nonzero
,
Why Buddhism Is True
) and Daniel Seidemann (
Terrestrial Jerusalem
)
The significance of Jerusalem in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict
.
2:38
Will the current crisis explode into a wider war?
.
12:41
Israel’s ultra-nationalist minister of national security
.
17:02
Settler attacks intensify in the West Bank
.
26:13
The two-state solution is dead—can it be revived?
.
40:15
Has Israel lost the support of western young people?
.
56:23
What Hamas hoped to accomplish on October 7
.
1:03:47
How hopelessness drives support for Hamas
.
1:14:35
Can one-state aspirations produce a two-state solution?
.
1:23:02
Robert Wright
Daniel Seidemann
Recorded:
Oct 31
Posted:
Oct 31, 2023
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Oct 31, 2023 | Robert Wright & Daniel Seidemann
