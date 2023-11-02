logo

4 November 2023

Matt K. Lewis (The Daily Beast, MattLewis.org) and Bill Scher (Washington Monthly)

Recorded:Nov 1    Posted:Nov 2, 2023
The DMZ | Nov 2, 2023 | Matt K. Lewis & Bill Scher

The Glenn Show

Are pro-Hamas statements a fireable offense?

Are employers and universities justified in firing or otherwise censuring employees and students who offer verbal and written support of Hamas? Glenn and John debate the question.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Where Is the Israel-Hamas War Heading?

Robert Wright and historian Joshua Landis discuss the current crisis and its potential fallout in the Middle East and beyond.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Can Israel-Palestine Be Solved?

Robert Wright and Israeli lawyer Daniel Seidemann discuss the current crisis, its complex history, and possible paths forward.

The Glenn Show

Is it only a matter of time for Ukraine?

Glenn Loury and John Mearsheimer discuss Ukraine’s slim chances in a war of attrition.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Are western experts more clear-minded about Israel-Hamas than Russia-Ukraine?

Robert Wright and journalist Leonid Ragozin discuss the issue.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Speaker Mike Johnson (Who?)

Was trading Kevin McCarthy for Mike Johnson good for Democrats? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss on this week’s DMZ.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

What should be done about Hamas?

Robert Wright and Eli Lake debate the issue.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Speakerless?

What would motivate Donald Trump to go to West Palm Beach and criticize the Israeli prime minister? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss on this week’s DMZ. Plus: Why did GOP moderates resist Jim Jordan? And should Dems empower Patrick McHenry?

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Has wokeness won?

Robert Wright and Meghan Daum discuss the meaning of “woke” and the status of wokeness.

