12 November 2023

Glenn Loury (Manhattan InstituteBrown University) and Reza Aslan (University of California-Riverside, RezaAslan.comAn American Martyr in Persia: The Epic Life and Tragic Death of Howard Baskerville)

Recorded:Oct 25    Posted:Nov 12, 2023
The Glenn Show | Nov 12, 2023 | Glenn Loury & Reza Aslan

The DMZ

Glenn Youngkin’s Belly Flop

Did Glenn Youngkin prove that a 15-week abortion ban is a political loser? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss on this week’s DMZ.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Noospheres of Influence

Robert Wright and Paul Bloom talk better talks, work-life (im)balances, SBF vs. Elon Musk, the evolving thinking envelope of the Earth, and more.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Israel, Palestine, and America

Robert Wright and journalist Ron Kampeas discuss the political fallout of the Gaza war.

The Glenn Show

Are pro-Hamas statements a fireable offense?

Are employers and universities justified in firing or otherwise censuring employees and students who offer verbal and written support of Hamas? Glenn and John debate the question.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Where Is the Israel-Hamas War Heading?

Robert Wright and historian Joshua Landis discuss the current crisis and its potential fallout in the Middle East and beyond.

The DMZ

Nikki Haley’s Race for Second Place

Is the Republican primary turning into a two-person race between Donald Trump and Nikki Haley? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss on this week’s DMZ.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Can Israel-Palestine Be Solved?

Robert Wright and Israeli lawyer Daniel Seidemann discuss the current crisis, its complex history, and possible paths forward.

The Glenn Show

Is it only a matter of time for Ukraine?

Glenn Loury and John Mearsheimer discuss Ukraine’s slim chances in a war of attrition.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Are western experts more clear-minded about Israel-Hamas than Russia-Ukraine?

Robert Wright and journalist Leonid Ragozin discuss the issue.

