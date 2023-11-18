Recorded:Nov 17
Posted:Nov 18, 2023
The DMZ | Nov 18, 2023 | Matt K. Lewis & Bill Scher
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and Yascha Mounk discuss the necessity of finding a middle ground between race abolitionism and racial essentialism.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and political scientist Susan Shirk, author of the book Overreach, discuss Chinese politics, US foreign policy, and how the superpowers can improve relations.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Matthew Yglesias discuss the crisis in Gaza, its impact on American politics, the chances of a wider war, and the prospects for eventual resolution of the Israel-Palestine conflict.
The Glenn Show
Reza Aslan talks with Glenn Loury about Iran’s domestic instability and precarious geopolitical position.
The DMZ
Did Glenn Youngkin prove that a 15-week abortion ban is a political loser? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss on this week’s DMZ.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Paul Bloom talk better talks, work-life (im)balances, SBF vs. Elon Musk, the evolving thinking envelope of the Earth, and more.
The Glenn Show
Are employers and universities justified in firing or otherwise censuring employees and students who offer verbal and written support of Hamas? Glenn and John debate the question.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and historian Joshua Landis discuss the current crisis and its potential fallout in the Middle East and beyond.
The DMZ
Is the Republican primary turning into a two-person race between Donald Trump and Nikki Haley? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss on this week’s DMZ.
