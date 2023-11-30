logo

1 December 2023

Matt K. Lewis (The Daily Beast, MattLewis.org) and Bill Scher (Washington Monthly)

Recorded:Nov 29    Posted:Nov 30, 2023
The DMZ | Nov 30, 2023 | Matt K. Lewis & Bill Scher

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

What Really Happened at OpenAI?

Timothy B. Lee, author of the newsletter Understanding AI, and Robert Wright discuss the Sam Altman drama, its causes, and its fallout.

The Glenn Show

Are Jewish students in danger?

Glenn Loury, John McWhorter, Daniel Bessner, and Tyler Austin Harper debate whether Jewish students are right to feel unsafe on campus.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Biden’s Israel-Palestine dilemma

Robert Wright and political analyst Omar Baddar discuss the President’s political calculus.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Is AI Evolving into an Existential Threat?

Dan Hendrycks of the Center for AI Safety and Robert Wright discuss the dangerous Darwinian dynamics of AI development, the prospects for AI safety in a tribalized world, understanding AI “psychologically”, and more.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Getting Russia Right

Robert Wright and Thomas Graham, author of the new book Getting Russia Right, discuss stalemate in Ukraine, Putin’s “messianic” transformation, and the future of relations with Moscow.

The DMZ

A History of Dem ‘Bedwetting’

On this week’s DMZ, Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss whether anti-Semitism is on the rise, the history of Democratic bedwetting, whether Israel is losing the PR war, and more.

The Glenn Show

Solidarity, not segregation

Glenn Loury and Yascha Mounk discuss the necessity of finding a middle ground between race abolitionism and racial essentialism.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

China’s Overreach, America’s Overreaction

Robert Wright and political scientist Susan Shirk, author of the book Overreach, discuss Chinese politics, US foreign policy, and how the superpowers can improve relations.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Israel-Palestine and Ethnic Identity

Robert Wright and Matthew Yglesias discuss the crisis in Gaza, its impact on American politics, the chances of a wider war, and the prospects for eventual resolution of the Israel-Palestine conflict.

