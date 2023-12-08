logo

11 December 2023

Matt K. Lewis (The Daily Beast, MattLewis.org) and Bill Scher (Washington Monthly)

Recorded:Dec 7    Posted:Dec 8, 2023
The DMZ | Dec 8, 2023 | Matt K. Lewis & Bill Scher

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Is the Gaza crisis hopeless?

Robert Wright and American Prestige hosts Derek Davison and Daniel Bessner discuss Israel-Palestine, Russia-Ukraine, and the Blob’s failures of foresight.

The Glenn Show

The price of a “poetic truth”

Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss evidence brought to light in a new documentary about the death of George Floyd and the trial of Derek Chauvin.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

What AI optimists get wrong

Robert Wright and economist Daron Acemoglu discuss the possible economic and social impact of AI.

The Glenn Show

A peek behind the DEI curtain

Rhetorician and co-founder of Free Black Thought Erec Smith talks about his eye-opening experience as a DEI officer.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

What Really Happened at OpenAI?

Timothy B. Lee, author of the newsletter Understanding AI, and Robert Wright discuss the Sam Altman drama, its causes, and its fallout.

The DMZ

Can Trump Be Stopped?

Does Nikki Haley have a real shot at an upset? Or is the Republican primary effectively over? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss on this week’s DMZ.

The Glenn Show

Are Jewish students in danger?

Glenn Loury, John McWhorter, Daniel Bessner, and Tyler Austin Harper debate whether Jewish students are right to feel unsafe on campus.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Biden’s Israel-Palestine dilemma

Robert Wright and political analyst Omar Baddar discuss the President’s political calculus.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Is AI Evolving into an Existential Threat?

Dan Hendrycks of the Center for AI Safety and Robert Wright discuss the dangerous Darwinian dynamics of AI development, the prospects for AI safety in a tribalized world, understanding AI “psychologically”, and more.

