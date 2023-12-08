Recorded:Dec 7
Posted:Dec 8, 2023
The DMZ | Dec 8, 2023 | Matt K. Lewis & Bill Scher
Nonzero (The Wright Show) Dan Hendrycks of the Center for AI Safety and Robert Wright discuss the dangerous Darwinian dynamics of AI development, the prospects for AI safety in a tribalized world, understanding AI “psychologically”, and more.
