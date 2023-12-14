logo

15 December 2023

logo

Programs

click to go to our new sister site, MeaningofLife.tv

Share this video:

Or choose a specific part to share:

Start at:
Stop at:
Preview

Embed this video, or the specific part you've chosen, on your site:

Robert Wright (Bloggingheads.tv, The Evolution of God, Nonzero, Why Buddhism Is True) and Max Abrahms (Northeastern University, Rules for Rebels)

Play entire video
Recorded:Dec 13    Posted:Dec 14, 2023
Download:
mp3
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Dec 14, 2023 | Robert Wright & Max Abrahms

The DMZ

An Impeachable Episode

playvideo screenshot

Will impeachment backfire on Republicans? Or is Biden ill-equipped to counter GOP messaging? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss on this week’s DMZ.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

What the college presidents should have said

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Paul Bloom discuss the congressional hearing on campus antisemitism.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Is the Gaza crisis hopeless?

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and American Prestige hosts Derek Davison and Daniel Bessner discuss Israel-Palestine, Russia-Ukraine, and the Blob’s failures of foresight.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Glenn Show

The price of a “poetic truth”

playvideo screenshot

Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss evidence brought to light in a new documentary about the death of George Floyd and the trial of Derek Chauvin.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The DMZ

Christie Saved Nikki

playvideo screenshot

Did Nikki Haley get help from Chris Christie in the debate? Did she miss an opportunity to build on her momentum? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss on this week’s DMZ.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

What AI optimists get wrong

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and economist Daron Acemoglu discuss the possible economic and social impact of AI.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Glenn Show

A peek behind the DEI curtain

playvideo screenshot

Rhetorician and co-founder of Free Black Thought Erec Smith talks about his eye-opening experience as a DEI officer.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

What Really Happened at OpenAI?

playvideo screenshot

Timothy B. Lee, author of the newsletter Understanding AI, and Robert Wright discuss the Sam Altman drama, its causes, and its fallout.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The DMZ

Can Trump Be Stopped?

playvideo screenshot

Does Nikki Haley have a real shot at an upset? Or is the Republican primary effectively over? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss on this week’s DMZ.

Play entire videoPlay this clip