Recorded:Dec 14
Posted:Dec 15, 2023
The DMZ | Dec 15, 2023 | Matt K. Lewis & Bill Scher
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and political scientist Max Abrahms discuss the Gaza war’s effects on American society.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and American Prestige hosts Derek Davison and Daniel Bessner discuss Israel-Palestine, Russia-Ukraine, and the Blob’s failures of foresight.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss evidence brought to light in a new documentary about the death of George Floyd and the trial of Derek Chauvin.
The DMZ
Did Nikki Haley get help from Chris Christie in the debate? Did she miss an opportunity to build on her momentum? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss on this week’s DMZ.
The Glenn Show
Rhetorician and co-founder of Free Black Thought Erec Smith talks about his eye-opening experience as a DEI officer.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Timothy B. Lee, author of the newsletter Understanding AI, and Robert Wright discuss the Sam Altman drama, its causes, and its fallout.
The DMZ
Does Nikki Haley have a real shot at an upset? Or is the Republican primary effectively over? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss on this week’s DMZ.
