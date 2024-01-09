Timothy B. Lee, author of the newsletter Understanding AI, and Robert Wright discuss recent developments in AI and debate how concerned we should be about the pace of its evolution in the near and long term.
Émile P. Torres, author of the book Human Extinction, and Robert Wright discuss the past, present, and future of effective altruism. Plus: the TESCREAL bundle, “longtermism”, and the AI doomer/utopian divide.
In a conversation with Glenn Loury, Tabia Lee, a former DEI officer at De Anza Community College, describes the pushback she received when she attempted to bring attention to antisemitism on her campus.
