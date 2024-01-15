Recorded:Jan 12
Posted:Jan 15, 2024
The DMZ | Jan 15, 2024 | Bill Scher & Matt K. Lewis
Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright talks to Iowa correspondent Mickey Kaus about the caucuses, the border, Biden versus Trump, AI sexbots, and the grassy knoll. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Timothy B. Lee, author of the newsletter Understanding AI, and Robert Wright discuss recent developments in AI and debate how concerned we should be about the pace of its evolution in the near and long term. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and journalist Jefferson Morley, publisher of the JFK Facts newsletter, discuss what we know—and still don’t know—about the JFK assassination. The DMZ Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis pick their winners and losers of 2023 on the year-end edition of the DMZ. The Glenn Show Glenn Loury speaks with lawyer Philip Howard about his new book, in which he argues that public employee unions are unconstitutional. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Neuroscientist Kathryn Devaney of the UC Berkeley Center for the Science of Psychedelics and Robert Wright discuss altered states of consciousness.
The DMZ Are we ending 2023 on a disturbing note? Or are we getting an early Christmas? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss the latest Donald Trump developments on this week’s DMZ.
View these comments on a non-video page
View these comments on a non-video page