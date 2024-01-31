logo

1 February 2024

Matt K. Lewis (The Daily Beast, MattLewis.org) and Bill Scher (Washington Monthly)

Recorded:Jan 31    Posted:Jan 31, 2024
The DMZ | Jan 31, 2024 | Matt K. Lewis & Bill Scher

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

An Israeli Looks at Gaza

Robert Wright and Russ Roberts, president of Shalem College in Jerusalem and host of the EconTalk podcast, discuss the war, media bias, free speech, and tribalism.

The DMZ

It’s Trump’s Party

Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis dissect the New Hampshire primary results on this week’s DMZ.

The Glenn Show

Why Glenn wrote a memoir

Glenn announces the publication of his book, and John asks him why he decided to write his forthcoming memoir, Late Admissions: Confession of a Black Conservative.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

The Biden-Trump Catastrophe

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss an election that feels like midnight in America.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Wuhan Lab Leak, Effective Altruism, and Other Media-distorted Issues

Robert Wright and psychologist Paul Bloom discuss lab-leak news and lessons (not) learned, the truth about effective altruism, what makes plagiarism plagiarism, and more.

The DMZ

Trump’s Iowa Win Exposes Fake GOP Primary

In light of Donald Trump’s dominant showing in Iowa, Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss whether it’s all over but the shouting.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Techno-Optimism vs. Techno-Pessimism

Robert Wright and tech entrepreneur Reid Hoffman discuss ways AI anxiety goes wrong (and right). Plus: Reid’s Impromptu book collab with GPT-4; pros and cons of an AI pause; and the Altman paradox: resolved?

The DMZ

Iowa Cometh

Ahead of the Iowa caucuses, Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss the state of the GOP primary race.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

The Iowa Caucuses and After

Robert Wright talks to Iowa correspondent Mickey Kaus about the caucuses, the border, Biden versus Trump, AI sexbots, and the grassy knoll.

