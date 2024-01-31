Recorded:Jan 31
Posted:Jan 31, 2024
The DMZ | Jan 31, 2024 | Matt K. Lewis & Bill Scher
Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and Russ Roberts, president of Shalem College in Jerusalem and host of the EconTalk podcast, discuss the war, media bias, free speech, and tribalism. The DMZ Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis dissect the New Hampshire primary results on this week’s DMZ. The Glenn Show Glenn announces the publication of his book, and John asks him why he decided to write his forthcoming memoir, Late Admissions: Confession of a Black Conservative. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and psychologist Paul Bloom discuss lab-leak news and lessons (not) learned, the truth about effective altruism, what makes plagiarism plagiarism, and more. The DMZ In light of Donald Trump’s dominant showing in Iowa, Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss whether it’s all over but the shouting. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and tech entrepreneur Reid Hoffman discuss ways AI anxiety goes wrong (and right). Plus: Reid’s Impromptu book collab with GPT-4; pros and cons of an AI pause; and the Altman paradox: resolved? The DMZ Ahead of the Iowa caucuses, Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss the state of the GOP primary race.
Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright talks to Iowa correspondent Mickey Kaus about the caucuses, the border, Biden versus Trump, AI sexbots, and the grassy knoll.
