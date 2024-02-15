Recorded:Feb 14
Posted:Feb 15, 2024
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Feb 15, 2024 | Robert Wright & Leonid Ragozin
Nonzero (The Wright Show) On this week’s DMZ, Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss whether a Democrat winning the special election in New York spells trouble for Trump in November. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and Nora Belrose, Head of Interpretability at EleutherAI, discuss AI doomerism, whether we really want AI with human values, how AI “minds” work, and more. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and Paul Bloom discuss Fast Car’s Grammy moment, evolutionary enigmas, JFK, lab leak, the ontology of nations, and more. The DMZ Why are Republicans having such a hard time with immigration? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss on this week’s DMZ. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and Rob Wiblin, host of the 80,000 Hours podcast, discuss the state of the EA movement in light of the SBF fiasco, the longtermist (r)evolution, and AI anxiety going mainstream. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and American Prestige hosts Derek Davison and Daniel Bessner discuss Israel’s plans for Palestine, Biden’s electoral difficulties, and what a left-wing foreign policy vision looks like today. The DMZ What’s behind the Taylor Swift/NFL conspiracy theory? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss on this week’s DMZ. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and Russ Roberts, president of Shalem College in Jerusalem and host of the EconTalk podcast, discuss the war, media bias, free speech, and tribalism.
The DMZ Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis dissect the New Hampshire primary results on this week’s DMZ.
View these comments on a non-video page
View these comments on a non-video page