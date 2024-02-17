logo

17 February 2024

Robert Wright (Bloggingheads.tv, The Evolution of God, Nonzero, Why Buddhism Is True) and Andrew Day (Nonzero Newsletter)

Recorded:Feb 16    Posted:Feb 17, 2024
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Feb 17, 2024 | Robert Wright & Andrew Day

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

What MSM missed about Carlsons’ Putin interview

Robert Wright and journalist Leonid Ragozin discuss.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Is the ‘Age’ Issue Old News?

On this week’s DMZ, Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss whether a Democrat winning the special election in New York spells trouble for Trump in November.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Inside the Mind of AI

Robert Wright and Nora Belrose, Head of Interpretability at EleutherAI, discuss AI doomerism, whether we really want AI with human values, how AI “minds” work, and more.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Conspiracy Theories and True Fictions

Robert Wright and Paul Bloom discuss Fast Car’s Grammy moment, evolutionary enigmas, JFK, lab leak, the ontology of nations, and more.

The DMZ

GOP Chaos

Why are Republicans having such a hard time with immigration? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss on this week’s DMZ.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

The Truth About Effective Altruism

Robert Wright and Rob Wiblin, host of the 80,000 Hours podcast, discuss the state of the EA movement in light of the SBF fiasco, the longtermist (r)evolution, and AI anxiety going mainstream.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

What’s next for Gaza?

Robert Wright and American Prestige hosts Derek Davison and Daniel Bessner discuss Israel’s plans for Palestine, Biden’s electoral difficulties, and what a left-wing foreign policy vision looks like today.

The DMZ

Rightwing Paranoia and Taylor Swift

What’s behind the Taylor Swift/NFL conspiracy theory? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss on this week’s DMZ.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

An Israeli Looks at Gaza

Robert Wright and Russ Roberts, president of Shalem College in Jerusalem and host of the EconTalk podcast, discuss the war, media bias, free speech, and tribalism.

The DMZ

It’s Trump’s Party

Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis dissect the New Hampshire primary results on this week’s DMZ.

