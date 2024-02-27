logo

Matt K. Lewis (The Daily Beast, MattLewis.org) and Bill Scher (Washington Monthly)

Recorded:Feb 27    Posted:Feb 27, 2024
The DMZ | Feb 27, 2024 | Matt K. Lewis & Bill Scher

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Google’s AI, Biden’s Brain, and Other Enigmas

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Paul Bloom discuss Gemini gone wild(ly woke), the age-old Biden old age question, the psychology of the self-immolating airman, and more.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Does AI Understand Things?

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and cognitive scientist Gary Marcus debate how to think about how LLMs work, and also discuss AI’s impact on society and what we should do about it.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

What Navalny Meant

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Psychopolitica newsletter publisher Nikita Petrov discuss the anti-Putin leader’s life and death and legacy.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

What MSM missed about Carlsons’ Putin interview

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and journalist Leonid Ragozin discuss.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Is the ‘Age’ Issue Old News?

playvideo screenshot

On this week’s DMZ, Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss whether a Democrat winning the special election in New York spells trouble for Trump in November.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Inside the Mind of AI

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Nora Belrose, Head of Interpretability at EleutherAI, discuss AI doomerism, whether we really want AI with human values, how AI “minds” work, and more.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Conspiracy Theories and True Fictions

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Paul Bloom discuss Fast Car’s Grammy moment, evolutionary enigmas, JFK, lab leak, the ontology of nations, and more.

The DMZ

GOP Chaos

playvideo screenshot

Why are Republicans having such a hard time with immigration? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss on this week’s DMZ.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

The Truth About Effective Altruism

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Rob Wiblin, host of the 80,000 Hours podcast, discuss the state of the EA movement in light of the SBF fiasco, the longtermist (r)evolution, and AI anxiety going mainstream.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

What’s next for Gaza?

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and American Prestige hosts Derek Davison and Daniel Bessner discuss Israel’s plans for Palestine, Biden’s electoral difficulties, and what a left-wing foreign policy vision looks like today.

