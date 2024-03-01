Recorded:Mar 1
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Mar 1, 2024 | Robert Wright & Andrew Day
The DMZ
Does Haley’s showing in South Carolina mean Trump is in danger of losing in November? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss on this week’s DMZ.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Paul Bloom discuss Gemini gone wild(ly woke), the age-old Biden old age question, the psychology of the self-immolating airman, and more.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and cognitive scientist Gary Marcus debate how to think about how LLMs work, and also discuss AI’s impact on society and what we should do about it.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Psychopolitica newsletter publisher Nikita Petrov discuss the anti-Putin leader’s life and death and legacy.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
On this week’s DMZ, Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss whether a Democrat winning the special election in New York spells trouble for Trump in November.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Nora Belrose, Head of Interpretability at EleutherAI, discuss AI doomerism, whether we really want AI with human values, how AI “minds” work, and more.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Paul Bloom discuss Fast Car’s Grammy moment, evolutionary enigmas, JFK, lab leak, the ontology of nations, and more.
The DMZ
Why are Republicans having such a hard time with immigration? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss on this week’s DMZ.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Rob Wiblin, host of the 80,000 Hours podcast, discuss the state of the EA movement in light of the SBF fiasco, the longtermist (r)evolution, and AI anxiety going mainstream.
