Recorded:Mar 13
Posted:Mar 14, 2024
The DMZ | Mar 14, 2024 | Bill Scher & Matt K. Lewis
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s decision not to seek re-election in Arizona, and whether she could have survived by working harder not to alienate the progressive base.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Timothy B. Lee, author of the newsletter Understanding AI, and Robert Wright discuss the Elon v. OpenAI case, Google’s AI issues, the limits of LLMs, how Sora changes the AI picture, and more.
The DMZ
Does Haley’s showing in South Carolina mean Trump is in danger of losing in November? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss on this week’s DMZ.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Paul Bloom discuss Gemini gone wild(ly woke), the age-old Biden old age question, the psychology of the self-immolating airman, and more.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and cognitive scientist Gary Marcus debate how to think about how LLMs work, and also discuss AI’s impact on society and what we should do about it.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Psychopolitica newsletter publisher Nikita Petrov discuss the anti-Putin leader’s life and death and legacy.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
On this week’s DMZ, Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss whether a Democrat winning the special election in New York spells trouble for Trump in November.
