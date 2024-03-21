logo

Bill Scher (Washington Monthly) and Matt K. Lewis (The Daily Beast, MattLewis.org)

Recorded:Mar 20    Posted:Mar 21, 2024
The DMZ | Mar 21, 2024 | Bill Scher & Matt K. Lewis

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

What Does Putin Want?

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright talks to Nikolay and Kirill of the Russians with Attitudes podcast about Russian politics, the Ukraine war, and Putin’s moderation compared to other Russian elites.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Elon and Altman: Dueling Messiahs

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Paul Bloom also discuss Elon vs. Don Lemon, Altman vs. the AI #Resistance, Oscar highlights and lowlights, and more.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

The Open Source AI Question

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Nathan Labenz, host of the Cognitive Revolution podcast, discuss all things open source AI—its meaning, its promise, its perils, and more.

The DMZ

Can TikTok Survive?

playvideo screenshot

Should TikTok be banned? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss on this week’s DMZ.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Biden could stop the war in Gaza

playvideo screenshot

Middle-East expert Daniel Levy, speaking to Robert Wright, explains how.

The DMZ

Kyrsten Sinema Says Goodbye

playvideo screenshot

Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s decision not to seek re-election in Arizona, and whether she could have survived by working harder not to alienate the progressive base.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Elon v. OpenAI, Google vs Itself

playvideo screenshot

Timothy B. Lee, author of the newsletter Understanding AI, and Robert Wright discuss the Elon v. OpenAI case, Google’s AI issues, the limits of LLMs, how Sora changes the AI picture, and more.

The DMZ

Nikki Haley Voters Could Sink Trump

playvideo screenshot

Does Haley’s showing in South Carolina mean Trump is in danger of losing in November? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss on this week’s DMZ.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Google’s AI, Biden’s Brain, and Other Enigmas

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Paul Bloom discuss Gemini gone wild(ly woke), the age-old Biden old age question, the psychology of the self-immolating airman, and more.

