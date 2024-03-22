logo

22 March 2024

Robert Wright (Bloggingheads.tv, The Evolution of God, Nonzero, Why Buddhism Is True) and Nikolay and Kirill (Russians With Attitude)

Recorded:Mar 21    Posted:Mar 22, 2024
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Mar 22, 2024 | Robert Wright & Nikolay and Kirill

The DMZ

America’s Blood Bath (and Beyond)

playvideo screenshot

Are media elites overreacting to Donald Trump’s use of the term “bloodbath”? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss on this week’s DMZ.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Elon and Altman: Dueling Messiahs

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Paul Bloom also discuss Elon vs. Don Lemon, Altman vs. the AI #Resistance, Oscar highlights and lowlights, and more.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

The Open Source AI Question

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Nathan Labenz, host of the Cognitive Revolution podcast, discuss all things open source AI—its meaning, its promise, its perils, and more.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The DMZ

Can TikTok Survive?

playvideo screenshot

Should TikTok be banned? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss on this week’s DMZ.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Biden could stop the war in Gaza

playvideo screenshot

Middle-East expert Daniel Levy, speaking to Robert Wright, explains how.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The DMZ

Kyrsten Sinema Says Goodbye

playvideo screenshot

Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s decision not to seek re-election in Arizona, and whether she could have survived by working harder not to alienate the progressive base.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Elon v. OpenAI, Google vs Itself

playvideo screenshot

Timothy B. Lee, author of the newsletter Understanding AI, and Robert Wright discuss the Elon v. OpenAI case, Google’s AI issues, the limits of LLMs, how Sora changes the AI picture, and more.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The DMZ

Nikki Haley Voters Could Sink Trump

playvideo screenshot

Does Haley’s showing in South Carolina mean Trump is in danger of losing in November? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss on this week’s DMZ.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Google’s AI, Biden’s Brain, and Other Enigmas

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Paul Bloom discuss Gemini gone wild(ly woke), the age-old Biden old age question, the psychology of the self-immolating airman, and more.

Play entire videoPlay this clip