logo

25 April 2024

logo

Programs

click to go to our new sister site, MeaningofLife.tv

Share this video:

Or choose a specific part to share:

Start at:
Stop at:
Preview

Embed this video, or the specific part you've chosen, on your site:

Robert Wright (Bloggingheads.tv, The Evolution of God, Nonzero, Why Buddhism Is True) and Paul Bloom (University of TorontoThe Sweet Spot, Against Empathy, Psych)

Play entire video
Recorded:Apr 24    Posted:Apr 24, 2024
Download:
mp3
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Apr 24, 2024 | Robert Wright & Paul Bloom

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Why did Putin turn against the West?

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Russian journalist and futurist Anatoly Karlin discuss the issue.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The DMZ

Just ONE MAGA Juror is All TRUMP Needs

playvideo screenshot

Can Trump get one secret partisan on the hush money trial jury to thwart a guilty verdict? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss on this week’s DMZ.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

How Iran’s Attack Benefits Israel

playvideo screenshot

Iran’s strike on Israel was an “own goal,” Middle East expert Joshua Landis tells Robert Wright.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Thinking Back on Kahneman, Fast and Slow

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Paul Bloom discuss the late Nobel laureate’s life and legacy.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The DMZ

Can Abortion Sink Trump?

playvideo screenshot

Can Donald Trump move to the center on the issue of abortion? Or will Joe Biden’s ads effectively tie him to the overturning of Roe v. Wade? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss on this week’s DMZ.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Israel out of control

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and American Prestige hosts Derek Davison and Daniel Bessner discuss attacks on aid workers and Iran’s embassy.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

AI, Rationalism, and the “Great Filter”

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and economist and futurist Robin Hanson discuss Robin’s solution to the Fermi Paradox and how AI fits into it. Plus: where rationalist culture gets “cultish”, seeing AI as offspring, and more.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Things to know about the noosphere

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Sister Ilia Delio—theologian, author, and expert on Jesuit priest and scientist Pierre Teilhard de Chardin—discuss what Teilhard described as the “thinking envelope of the Earth.”

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The DMZ

RFK Jr.’s Bad VEEP Pick

playvideo screenshot

Is RFK Jr’s VP pick an affront to democracy? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss on this week’s DMZ.

Play entire videoPlay this clip