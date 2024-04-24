Recorded:Apr 24
Posted:Apr 24, 2024
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Apr 24, 2024 | Robert Wright & Paul Bloom
The DMZ Can Trump get one secret partisan on the hush money trial jury to thwart a guilty verdict? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss on this week’s DMZ. The DMZ Can Donald Trump move to the center on the issue of abortion? Or will Joe Biden’s ads effectively tie him to the overturning of Roe v. Wade? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss on this week’s DMZ. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and American Prestige hosts Derek Davison and Daniel Bessner discuss attacks on aid workers and Iran’s embassy. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and economist and futurist Robin Hanson discuss Robin’s solution to the Fermi Paradox and how AI fits into it. Plus: where rationalist culture gets “cultish”, seeing AI as offspring, and more. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and Sister Ilia Delio—theologian, author, and expert on Jesuit priest and scientist Pierre Teilhard de Chardin—discuss what Teilhard described as the “thinking envelope of the Earth.”
The DMZ Is RFK Jr’s VP pick an affront to democracy? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss on this week’s DMZ.
