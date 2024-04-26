logo

28 April 2024

Robert Wright (Bloggingheads.tv, The Evolution of God, Nonzero, Why Buddhism Is True) and Coleman Hughes (colemanhughes.org, City Journal)

Recorded:Apr 25    Posted:Apr 26, 2024
The DMZ | Apr 26, 2024 | Robert Wright & Coleman Hughes

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Campus Protests, Dennett’s Legacy

Robert Wright and Paul Bloom discuss the pro-Palestine student protests and their fallout. Plus: Remembering—and disagreeing with—Daniel Dennett.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Why did Putin turn against the West?

Robert Wright and Russian journalist and futurist Anatoly Karlin discuss the issue.

The DMZ

Just ONE MAGA Juror is All TRUMP Needs

Can Trump get one secret partisan on the hush money trial jury to thwart a guilty verdict? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss on this week’s DMZ.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

How Iran’s Attack Benefits Israel

Iran’s strike on Israel was an “own goal,” Middle East expert Joshua Landis tells Robert Wright.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Thinking Back on Kahneman, Fast and Slow

Robert Wright and Paul Bloom discuss the late Nobel laureate’s life and legacy.

The DMZ

Can Abortion Sink Trump?

Can Donald Trump move to the center on the issue of abortion? Or will Joe Biden’s ads effectively tie him to the overturning of Roe v. Wade? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss on this week’s DMZ.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Israel out of control

Robert Wright and American Prestige hosts Derek Davison and Daniel Bessner discuss attacks on aid workers and Iran’s embassy.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

AI, Rationalism, and the “Great Filter”

Robert Wright and economist and futurist Robin Hanson discuss Robin’s solution to the Fermi Paradox and how AI fits into it. Plus: where rationalist culture gets “cultish”, seeing AI as offspring, and more.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Things to know about the noosphere

Robert Wright and Sister Ilia Delio—theologian, author, and expert on Jesuit priest and scientist Pierre Teilhard de Chardin—discuss what Teilhard described as the “thinking envelope of the Earth.”

