Recorded:May 1
Posted:May 2, 2024
The DMZ | May 2, 2024 | Matt K. Lewis & Bill Scher
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Coleman Hughes, author of The End of Race Politics, talks to Robert Wright about campus protests, the war in Gaza, and Palestinian national identity.
The DMZ
Does Biden deserve more credit for averting an Israel-Iran war and securing Ukraine aid? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Paul Bloom discuss the pro-Palestine student protests and their fallout. Plus: Remembering—and disagreeing with—Daniel Dennett.
The DMZ
Can Trump get one secret partisan on the hush money trial jury to thwart a guilty verdict? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss on this week’s DMZ.
The DMZ
Can Donald Trump move to the center on the issue of abortion? Or will Joe Biden’s ads effectively tie him to the overturning of Roe v. Wade? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss on this week’s DMZ.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and American Prestige hosts Derek Davison and Daniel Bessner discuss attacks on aid workers and Iran’s embassy.
