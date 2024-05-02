logo

3 May 2024

Matt K. Lewis (The Daily Beast, MattLewis.org) and Bill Scher (Washington Monthly)

Recorded:May 1    Posted:May 2, 2024
mp3
The DMZ | May 2, 2024 | Matt K. Lewis & Bill Scher

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

A Debate on Israel-Palestine

Coleman Hughes, author of The End of Race Politics, talks to Robert Wright about campus protests, the war in Gaza, and Palestinian national identity.

The DMZ

How Joe Biden Saved Ukraine (And Nobody Noticed)

Does Biden deserve more credit for averting an Israel-Iran war and securing Ukraine aid? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Campus Protests, Dennett’s Legacy

Robert Wright and Paul Bloom discuss the pro-Palestine student protests and their fallout. Plus: Remembering—and disagreeing with—Daniel Dennett.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Why did Putin turn against the West?

Robert Wright and Russian journalist and futurist Anatoly Karlin discuss the issue.

The DMZ

Just ONE MAGA Juror is All TRUMP Needs

Can Trump get one secret partisan on the hush money trial jury to thwart a guilty verdict? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss on this week’s DMZ.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

How Iran’s Attack Benefits Israel

Iran’s strike on Israel was an “own goal,” Middle East expert Joshua Landis tells Robert Wright.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Thinking Back on Kahneman, Fast and Slow

Robert Wright and Paul Bloom discuss the late Nobel laureate’s life and legacy.

The DMZ

Can Abortion Sink Trump?

Can Donald Trump move to the center on the issue of abortion? Or will Joe Biden’s ads effectively tie him to the overturning of Roe v. Wade? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss on this week’s DMZ.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Israel out of control

Robert Wright and American Prestige hosts Derek Davison and Daniel Bessner discuss attacks on aid workers and Iran’s embassy.

