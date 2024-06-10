Recorded:May 9
Posted:Jun 10, 2024
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Jun 10, 2024 | Robert Wright & Kevin Kelly
The DMZ
Can Biden win the debate just by stringing two sentences together? Matt K. Lewis and Bill Scher discuss on this week’s DMZ.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Kelley Vlahos, host of the Trip the Beltway Fantastic podcast, discuss the impact on world affairs of a Trump victory in November.
The DMZ
On this week’s DMZ, Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss Nikki Haley’s very predictable announcement of support for Donald Trump.
