Recorded:May 6
Posted:May 16, 2024
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | May 16, 2024 | Robert Wright & Liron Shapira
The DMZ
What’s behind Biden’s decision to schedule early debates with Trump? Matt K. Lewis and Bill Scher discuss on this week’s DMZ.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and The Free Press reporter Eli Lake discuss campus protests, free speech controversies, DEI, and the Israel lobby.
The DMZ
Why are evangelicals sticking with Trump despite his adultery? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss on this week’s DMZ.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Paul Bloom discuss campus controversies, media misinformation, and whether the “new atheists” get religion wrong.
The DMZ
Should we be freaked out about Trump’s second-term agenda? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss on this week’s DMZ.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Coleman Hughes, author of The End of Race Politics, talks to Robert Wright about campus protests, the war in Gaza, and Palestinian national identity.
The DMZ
Does Biden deserve more credit for averting an Israel-Iran war and securing Ukraine aid? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Paul Bloom discuss the pro-Palestine student protests and their fallout. Plus: Remembering—and disagreeing with—Daniel Dennett.
