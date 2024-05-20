logo

Robert Wright (Bloggingheads.tv, The Evolution of God, Nonzero, Why Buddhism Is True) and Tamler Sommers (Very Bad Wizards, University of Houston, Why Honor Matters)

Recorded:May 14    Posted:May 20, 2024
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | May 20, 2024 | Robert Wright & Tamler Sommers

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

GPT-4o: harbinger of the Metaverse?

Robert Wright and Paul Bloom discuss the latest LLM offering from OpenAI.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

In Defense of AI Doomerism

Robert Wright and AI safety activist Liron Shapira discuss the case for treating AI as an existential threat. Plus: The OpenAI resignations, the “Pause AI” movement, assessing Altman’s AI safety sincerity, and more.

The DMZ

Trump and Biden are Set to Debate

What’s behind Biden’s decision to schedule early debates with Trump? Matt K. Lewis and Bill Scher discuss on this week’s DMZ.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Has Antisemitism Surged?

Robert Wright and The Free Press reporter Eli Lake discuss campus protests, free speech controversies, DEI, and the Israel lobby.

The DMZ

Stormy Daniels’ Graphic Testimony

Why are evangelicals sticking with Trump despite his adultery? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss on this week’s DMZ.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Antisemitism and Free Speech

Robert Wright and Paul Bloom discuss campus controversies, media misinformation, and whether the “new atheists” get religion wrong.

The DMZ

Trump’s 2nd Term Plan: Be MEANER

Should we be freaked out about Trump’s second-term agenda? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss on this week’s DMZ.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

A Debate on Israel-Palestine

Coleman Hughes, author of The End of Race Politics, talks to Robert Wright about campus protests, the war in Gaza, and Palestinian national identity.

The DMZ

How Joe Biden Saved Ukraine (And Nobody Noticed)

Does Biden deserve more credit for averting an Israel-Iran war and securing Ukraine aid? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss.

