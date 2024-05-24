Recorded:May 23
Posted:May 24, 2024
The DMZ | May 24, 2024 | Bill Scher & Matt K. Lewis
Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and AI safety activist Liron Shapira discuss the case for treating AI as an existential threat. Plus: The OpenAI resignations, the “Pause AI” movement, assessing Altman’s AI safety sincerity, and more. The DMZ What’s behind Biden’s decision to schedule early debates with Trump? Matt K. Lewis and Bill Scher discuss on this week’s DMZ. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and The Free Press reporter Eli Lake discuss campus protests, free speech controversies, DEI, and the Israel lobby. The DMZ Why are evangelicals sticking with Trump despite his adultery? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss on this week’s DMZ. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and Paul Bloom discuss campus controversies, media misinformation, and whether the “new atheists” get religion wrong. The DMZ Should we be freaked out about Trump’s second-term agenda? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss on this week’s DMZ.
Nonzero (The Wright Show) Coleman Hughes, author of The End of Race Politics, talks to Robert Wright about campus protests, the war in Gaza, and Palestinian national identity.
