Recorded:May 21
Posted:Jun 6, 2024
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Jun 6, 2024 | Robert Wright & Steven Pinker
Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and Kelley Vlahos, host of the Trip the Beltway Fantastic podcast, discuss the impact on world affairs of a Trump victory in November. The DMZ On this week’s DMZ, Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss Nikki Haley’s very predictable announcement of support for Donald Trump. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and AI safety activist Liron Shapira discuss the case for treating AI as an existential threat. Plus: The OpenAI resignations, the “Pause AI” movement, assessing Altman’s AI safety sincerity, and more. The DMZ What’s behind Biden’s decision to schedule early debates with Trump? Matt K. Lewis and Bill Scher discuss on this week’s DMZ.
Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and The Free Press reporter Eli Lake discuss campus protests, free speech controversies, DEI, and the Israel lobby.
