9 June 2024
comments
|
archives
subscribe
Programs
The DMZ
The Glenn Show
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Share this video:
Or choose a specific part to share:
Start at:
Stop at:
Preview
Embed this video, or the specific part you've chosen, on your site:
Robert Wright (
Bloggingheads.tv
,
The Evolution of God
,
Nonzero
,
Why Buddhism Is True
) and Kelley Vlahos (Trip the Beltway Fantastic, Quincy Institute, Responsible Statecraft)
Kelley’s new podcast, Trip the Beltway Fantastic
.
1:29
Pat Buchanan and conservative opposition to the Iraq war
.
5:31
Would Trump 2.0 promote foreign policy restraint?
.
9:46
Possible Trump appointees pushing for conflict with China
.
18:44
The time Tucker Carlson helped prevent war with Iran
.
25:29
Would Trump greenlight ethnic cleansing in Gaza?
.
40:45
Would Trump end the Russia-Ukraine war?
.
49:04
Heading to Overtime
.
53:46
Play entire video
Follow:
Robert Wright
Kelley Vlahos
Recorded:
Jun 3
Posted:
Jun 4, 2024
Download:
mp3
Comments
Links Mentioned
View these comments on a non-video page
View these comments on a non-video page
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Jun 4, 2024 | Robert Wright & Kelley Vlahos
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
The Alien Mind of AI
Robert Wright and cognitive scientist Steven Pinker discuss what AI tells us about the human mind.
Play entire video
Play this clip
Bloggingheads.tv
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Trump’s Conviction, Russia-Ukraine Escalation
Robert Wright and Andrew Day discuss a busy news week in American politics.
Play entire video
Play this clip
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Is Trump worse than Biden on Gaza?
Robert Wright and American Prestige podcast hosts Derek Davison and Daniel Bessner debate.
Play entire video
Play this clip
The DMZ
Nikki Haley Sells Out. Again.
On this week’s DMZ, Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss Nikki Haley’s very predictable announcement of support for Donald Trump.
Play entire video
Play this clip
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
GPT-4o: harbinger of the Metaverse?
Robert Wright and Paul Bloom discuss the latest LLM offering from OpenAI.
Play entire video
Play this clip
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
What you can and can’t say about Israel and Palestine after October 7
Robert Wright and philosopher Tamler Sommers discuss the shifting Overton window.
Play entire video
Play this clip
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
In Defense of AI Doomerism
Robert Wright and AI safety activist Liron Shapira discuss the case for treating AI as an existential threat. Plus: The OpenAI resignations, the “Pause AI” movement, assessing Altman’s AI safety sincerity, and more.
Play entire video
Play this clip
The DMZ
Trump and Biden are Set to Debate
What’s behind Biden’s decision to schedule early debates with Trump? Matt K. Lewis and Bill Scher discuss on this week’s DMZ.
Play entire video
Play this clip
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Has Antisemitism Surged?
Robert Wright and The Free Press reporter Eli Lake discuss campus protests, free speech controversies, DEI, and the Israel lobby.
Play entire video
Play this clip
View these comments on a non-video page
View these comments on a non-video page