Recorded:Jun 20
Posted:Jun 25, 2024
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Jun 25, 2024 | Robert Wright & Andrew Day
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and New York Times diplomatic correspondent Edward Wong discuss Chinese history, US-China relations, and Edward’s new book, At the Edge of Empire.
The DMZ
Can Biden win the debate just by stringing two sentences together? Matt K. Lewis and Bill Scher discuss on this week’s DMZ.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and techno-visionary Kevin Kelly discuss our technological trajectory—and how to grapple with it. Plus: the AI boom vs AI doom, the noosphere, what the universe is for, and more.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Kelley Vlahos, host of the Trip the Beltway Fantastic podcast, discuss the impact on world affairs of a Trump victory in November.
View these comments on a non-video page
View these comments on a non-video page