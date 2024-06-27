Recorded:Jun 19
Posted:Jun 27, 2024
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Jun 27, 2024 | Robert Wright & Jeff Ladish
Robert Wright and psychologist Paul Bloom discuss the presidential debate, what it revealed about the president’s cognitive state, and where the Democrats could—and should—go from here.
Robert Wright and New York Times diplomatic correspondent Edward Wong discuss Chinese history, US-China relations, and Edward’s new book, At the Edge of Empire.
Can Biden win the debate just by stringing two sentences together? Matt K. Lewis and Bill Scher discuss on this week’s DMZ.
Robert Wright and techno-visionary Kevin Kelly discuss our technological trajectory—and how to grapple with it. Plus: the AI boom vs AI doom, the noosphere, what the universe is for, and more.
Robert Wright and Kelley Vlahos, host of the Trip the Beltway Fantastic podcast, discuss the impact on world affairs of a Trump victory in November.
