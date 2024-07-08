logo

9 July 2024

logo

Programs

click to go to our new sister site, MeaningofLife.tv

Share this video:

Or choose a specific part to share:

Start at:
Stop at:
Preview

Embed this video, or the specific part you've chosen, on your site:

Robert Wright (Bloggingheads.tv, The Evolution of God, Nonzero, Why Buddhism Is True) and Eric Levitz (Vox)

Play entire video
Recorded:Jul 8    Posted:Jul 8, 2024
Download:
mp3
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Jul 8, 2024 | Robert Wright & Eric Levitz

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Kamala or BUST?

playvideo screenshot

Is Kamala Harris the obvious choice to replace Joe Biden? Or are there better options? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss on this week’s DMZ.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Biden’s Fragility, Trump’s Immunity

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Andrew Day discuss news items that would have appeared in the Earthling, the weekend edition of the Nonzero Newsletter (had there been one).

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Biden’s Brain

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and psychologist Paul Bloom discuss the presidential debate, what it revealed about the president’s cognitive state, and where the Democrats could—and should—go from here.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Brave New AI World

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Jeffrey Ladish, Executive Director of Palisade Research, discuss superintelligence, US-China rivalry, and the perils of AI acceleration.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Presidential Debate Preview

playvideo screenshot

Matt K. Lewis and Bill Scher discuss the first Biden-Trump debate of 2024.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Reckoning with China

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and New York Times diplomatic correspondent Edward Wong discuss Chinese history, US-China relations, and Edward’s new book, At the Edge of Empire.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The DMZ

Trump Hates Milwaukee

playvideo screenshot

Can Biden win the debate just by stringing two sentences together? Matt K. Lewis and Bill Scher discuss on this week’s DMZ.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Elon’s Sex Scandals, AI Minds, Meditation, Free Will, and Other Things

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and psychologist Paul Bloom cover the waterfront.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Confessions of a Black Conservative

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Glenn Loury discuss Glenn’s new memoir, Late Admissions.

Play entire videoPlay this clip