Recorded:Jul 8
Posted:Jul 8, 2024
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Jul 8, 2024 | Bill Scher & Matt K. Lewis
Robert Wright and Vox senior correspondent Eric Levitz discuss Biden’s defiant refusal to step down, strategies to force him off the ticket, and the odds of electoral disaster.
Robert Wright and Andrew Day discuss news items that would have appeared in the Earthling, the weekend edition of the Nonzero Newsletter (had there been one).
Robert Wright and psychologist Paul Bloom discuss the presidential debate, what it revealed about the president’s cognitive state, and where the Democrats could—and should—go from here.
Robert Wright and Jeffrey Ladish, Executive Director of Palisade Research, discuss superintelligence, US-China rivalry, and the perils of AI acceleration.
Robert Wright and New York Times diplomatic correspondent Edward Wong discuss Chinese history, US-China relations, and Edward’s new book, At the Edge of Empire.
The DMZ
Can Biden win the debate just by stringing two sentences together? Matt K. Lewis and Bill Scher discuss on this week’s DMZ.
