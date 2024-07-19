logo

20 July 2024

logo

Programs

click to go to our new sister site, MeaningofLife.tv

Share this video:

Or choose a specific part to share:

Start at:
Stop at:
Preview

Embed this video, or the specific part you've chosen, on your site:

Robert Wright (Bloggingheads.tv, The Evolution of God, Nonzero, Why Buddhism Is True) and Mickey Kaus (kausfiles, The End of Equality)

Play entire video
Recorded:Jul 19    Posted:Jul 19, 2024
Download:
mp3
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Jul 19, 2024 | Robert Wright & Mickey Kaus

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Trump Picks J.D. Vance

playvideo screenshot

What does JD Vance mean for the future of the GOP? Matt K. Lewis and Bill Scher discuss on this week’s DMZ.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Looking for the Assassin’s Creed

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Paul Bloom discuss the Trump assassination attempt and the question of when political rhetoric is too extreme.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Biden Presses On

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Andrew Day discuss items from the Earthling, the weekend edition of the Nonzero Newsletter.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

The Biden Mess

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Vox senior correspondent Eric Levitz discuss Biden’s defiant refusal to step down, strategies to force him off the ticket, and the odds of electoral disaster.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The DMZ

Kamala or BUST?

playvideo screenshot

Is Kamala Harris the obvious choice to replace Joe Biden? Or are there better options? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss on this week’s DMZ.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Biden’s Fragility, Trump’s Immunity

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Andrew Day discuss news items that would have appeared in the Earthling, the weekend edition of the Nonzero Newsletter (had there been one).

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Biden’s Brain

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and psychologist Paul Bloom discuss the presidential debate, what it revealed about the president’s cognitive state, and where the Democrats could—and should—go from here.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Brave New AI World

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Jeffrey Ladish, Executive Director of Palisade Research, discuss superintelligence, US-China rivalry, and the perils of AI acceleration.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Presidential Debate Preview

playvideo screenshot

Matt K. Lewis and Bill Scher discuss the first Biden-Trump debate of 2024.

Play entire videoPlay this clip