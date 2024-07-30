logo

1 August 2024

logo

Programs

click to go to our new sister site, MeaningofLife.tv

Share this video:

Or choose a specific part to share:

Start at:
Stop at:
Preview

Embed this video, or the specific part you've chosen, on your site:

Robert Wright (Bloggingheads.tv, The Evolution of God, Nonzero, Why Buddhism Is True) and Dmitri Alperovitch (Silverado Policy AcceleratorWorld on the Brink)

Play entire video
Recorded:Jul 24    Posted:Jul 30, 2024
Download:
mp3
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Jul 30, 2024 | Robert Wright & Dmitri Alperovitch

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Coconut Conservatism

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Andrew Day discuss items from the Earthling, the weekend edition of the Nonzero Newsletter.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Why didn’t the Trump shooting matter more?

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and American Prestige podcast hosts Derek Davison and Daniel Bessner discuss.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Kamala’s Party

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and psychologist Paul Bloom discuss Harris’s liabilities, Harris’s advantages, and the crazy political season ahead.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Trump’s Acceptance, Biden’s Defiance

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss Trump’s first speech since the attempted assassination. Plus: The escalating Dem civil war over Biden, the J.D. Vance paradox, foreign policy forecasts, the “vibe shift”, and more.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Trump Picks J.D. Vance

playvideo screenshot

What does JD Vance mean for the future of the GOP? Matt K. Lewis and Bill Scher discuss on this week’s DMZ.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Looking for the Assassin’s Creed

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Paul Bloom discuss the Trump assassination attempt and the question of when political rhetoric is too extreme.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Biden Presses On

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Andrew Day discuss items from the Earthling, the weekend edition of the Nonzero Newsletter.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

The Biden Mess

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Vox senior correspondent Eric Levitz discuss Biden’s defiant refusal to step down, strategies to force him off the ticket, and the odds of electoral disaster.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The DMZ

Kamala or BUST?

playvideo screenshot

Is Kamala Harris the obvious choice to replace Joe Biden? Or are there better options? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss on this week’s DMZ.

Play entire videoPlay this clip