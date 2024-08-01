Recorded:Jul 11
Posted:Aug 1, 2024
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Aug 1, 2024 | Robert Wright & Nick Bostrom
The DMZ Who should be Kamala’s VP? Is Shapiro too controversial? Matt K. Lewis and Bill Scher discuss on this week’s DMZ. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright talks to Dmitri Alperovitch, author of World on the Brink: How America Can Beat China in the Race for the 21st Century. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and Andrew Day discuss items from the Earthling, the weekend edition of the Nonzero Newsletter. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and psychologist Paul Bloom discuss Harris’s liabilities, Harris’s advantages, and the crazy political season ahead. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss Trump’s first speech since the attempted assassination. Plus: The escalating Dem civil war over Biden, the J.D. Vance paradox, foreign policy forecasts, the “vibe shift”, and more. Nonzero (The Wright Show) What does JD Vance mean for the future of the GOP? Matt K. Lewis and Bill Scher discuss on this week’s DMZ. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and Paul Bloom discuss the Trump assassination attempt and the question of when political rhetoric is too extreme.
Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and Andrew Day discuss items from the Earthling, the weekend edition of the Nonzero Newsletter.
View these comments on a non-video page
View these comments on a non-video page