Robert Wright and philosopher Nick Bostrom discuss Nick’s new book, Deep Utopia, which envisions a future where AI goes right. Plus: AI doomer history, pleasure vs meaning, the promise and perils of virtual reality, and more.
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss Trump’s first speech since the attempted assassination. Plus: The escalating Dem civil war over Biden, the J.D. Vance paradox, foreign policy forecasts, the “vibe shift”, and more.
