logo

3 August 2024

logo

Programs

click to go to our new sister site, MeaningofLife.tv

Share this video:

Or choose a specific part to share:

Start at:
Stop at:
Preview

Embed this video, or the specific part you've chosen, on your site:

Matt K. Lewis (The Daily Beast, MattLewis.org) and Bill Scher (Washington Monthly)

Play entire video
Recorded:Aug 1    Posted:Aug 2, 2024
Download:
mp3
The DMZ | Aug 2, 2024 | Matt K. Lewis & Bill Scher

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Life in an AI Utopia

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and philosopher Nick Bostrom discuss Nick’s new book, Deep Utopia, which envisions a future where AI goes right. Plus: AI doomer history, pleasure vs meaning, the promise and perils of virtual reality, and more.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

A Debate on Cold War II

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright talks to Dmitri Alperovitch, author of World on the Brink: How America Can Beat China in the Race for the 21st Century.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Coconut Conservatism

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Andrew Day discuss items from the Earthling, the weekend edition of the Nonzero Newsletter.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Why didn’t the Trump shooting matter more?

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and American Prestige podcast hosts Derek Davison and Daniel Bessner discuss.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Kamala’s Party

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and psychologist Paul Bloom discuss Harris’s liabilities, Harris’s advantages, and the crazy political season ahead.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Trump’s Acceptance, Biden’s Defiance

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss Trump’s first speech since the attempted assassination. Plus: The escalating Dem civil war over Biden, the J.D. Vance paradox, foreign policy forecasts, the “vibe shift”, and more.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Trump Picks J.D. Vance

playvideo screenshot

What does JD Vance mean for the future of the GOP? Matt K. Lewis and Bill Scher discuss on this week’s DMZ.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Looking for the Assassin’s Creed

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Paul Bloom discuss the Trump assassination attempt and the question of when political rhetoric is too extreme.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Biden Presses On

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Andrew Day discuss items from the Earthling, the weekend edition of the Nonzero Newsletter.

Play entire videoPlay this clip