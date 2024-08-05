logo

8 August 2024

Robert Wright (Bloggingheads.tv, The Evolution of God, Nonzero, Why Buddhism Is True) and Joshua Landis (University of Oklahoma, Syria Comment)

Recorded:Aug 5    Posted:Aug 5, 2024
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Aug 5, 2024 | Robert Wright & Joshua Landis

The DMZ

Harris Picks Tim Walz for Veep

Did Harris make the right VP pick? Matt K. Lewis and Bill Scher discuss.

The DMZ

Who Will Kamala Harris Pick for VP? Shapiro or Kelly??

Who should be Kamala’s VP? Is Shapiro too controversial? Matt K. Lewis and Bill Scher discuss on this week’s DMZ.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Life in an AI Utopia

Robert Wright and philosopher Nick Bostrom discuss Nick’s new book, Deep Utopia, which envisions a future where AI goes right. Plus: AI doomer history, pleasure vs meaning, the promise and perils of virtual reality, and more.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

A Debate on Cold War II

Robert Wright talks to Dmitri Alperovitch, author of World on the Brink: How America Can Beat China in the Race for the 21st Century.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Coconut Conservatism

Robert Wright and Andrew Day discuss items from the Earthling, the weekend edition of the Nonzero Newsletter.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Why didn’t the Trump shooting matter more?

Robert Wright and American Prestige podcast hosts Derek Davison and Daniel Bessner discuss.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Kamala’s Party

Robert Wright and psychologist Paul Bloom discuss Harris’s liabilities, Harris’s advantages, and the crazy political season ahead.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Trump’s Acceptance, Biden’s Defiance

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss Trump’s first speech since the attempted assassination. Plus: The escalating Dem civil war over Biden, the J.D. Vance paradox, foreign policy forecasts, the “vibe shift”, and more.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Trump Picks J.D. Vance

What does JD Vance mean for the future of the GOP? Matt K. Lewis and Bill Scher discuss on this week’s DMZ.

