Robert Wright and Nathan Labenz, host of the Cognitive Revolution podcast, explore the question of how AI “minds” work. Plus: the open source paradox, human vs AI representations of the world, (re)assessing AI risk, and more.
Robert Wright and philosopher Nick Bostrom discuss Nick’s new book, Deep Utopia, which envisions a future where AI goes right. Plus: AI doomer history, pleasure vs meaning, the promise and perils of virtual reality, and more.
