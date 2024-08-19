logo

21 August 2024

Robert Wright (Bloggingheads.tv, The Evolution of God, Nonzero, Why Buddhism Is True) and Emma Ashford (Atlantic Council, Foreign Policy)

Recorded:Aug 14    Posted:Aug 19, 2024
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Aug 19, 2024 | Robert Wright & Emma Ashford

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Client States Gone Wild

Robert Wright and Andrew Day discuss items from the Earthling, the weekend edition of the Nonzero Newsletter.

The DMZ

Kamala Could Win BIG

Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden are speaking at the Democratic convention? Is that too much of the past? Matt K. Lewis and Bill Scher discuss.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Understanding AI “Understanding”

Robert Wright and Nathan Labenz, host of the Cognitive Revolution podcast, explore the question of how AI “minds” work. Plus: the open source paradox, human vs AI representations of the world, (re)assessing AI risk, and more.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

The case against lab leak

Peter Miller, winner of the Rootclaim debate on the origins of Covid-19, gives Robert Wright his argument for why zoonotic transfer is a better theory than lab leak.

The DMZ

Harris Picks Tim Walz for Veep

Did Harris make the right VP pick? Matt K. Lewis and Bill Scher discuss.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Middle East on the Brink

Robert Wright and regional expert Josh Landis discuss Israel’s recent assassinations and the wider war that may ensue.

The DMZ

Who Will Kamala Harris Pick for VP? Shapiro or Kelly??

Who should be Kamala’s VP? Is Shapiro too controversial? Matt K. Lewis and Bill Scher discuss on this week’s DMZ.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Life in an AI Utopia

Robert Wright and philosopher Nick Bostrom discuss Nick’s new book, Deep Utopia, which envisions a future where AI goes right. Plus: AI doomer history, pleasure vs meaning, the promise and perils of virtual reality, and more.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

A Debate on Cold War II

Robert Wright talks to Dmitri Alperovitch, author of World on the Brink: How America Can Beat China in the Race for the 21st Century.

