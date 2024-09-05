logo

11 September 2024

Matt K. Lewis (The Daily Beast, MattLewis.org) and Bill Scher (Washington Monthly)

Recorded:Sep 4    Posted:Sep 5, 2024
The DMZ | Sep 5, 2024 | Matt K. Lewis & Bill Scher

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Zelensky’s Gambits, Putin’s Game Plan

Robert Wright and Anatol Lieven of the Quincy Institute discuss the Kursk invasion, Zelensky’s cabinet shakeup, and how Russian elites see the war ending.

The DMZ

RFK, Jr., Endorses Trump

Is Trump further wrecking the GOP brand by embracing RFK Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard? Matt K. Lewis and Bill Scher discuss.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

How Israel helped spawn Hezbollah

Robert Wright and Harvard political scientist Stephen Walt discuss.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Instantly Checkable Predictions

Robert Wright and psychologist Paul Bloom, recording weeks before airtime, prognosticate on the presidential race, analyze J.D. Vance memes, and discuss ways reality can get weird.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Is John Mearsheimer’s theory too simple?

Robert Wright and Emma Ashford, author of a forthcoming book on US grand strategy, discuss Israel’s war, Russia’s war, and realism in foreign policy.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Client States Gone Wild

Robert Wright and Andrew Day discuss items from the Earthling, the weekend edition of the Nonzero Newsletter.

The DMZ

Kamala Could Win BIG

Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden are speaking at the Democratic convention? Is that too much of the past? Matt K. Lewis and Bill Scher discuss.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Understanding AI “Understanding”

Robert Wright and Nathan Labenz, host of the Cognitive Revolution podcast, explore the question of how AI “minds” work. Plus: the open source paradox, human vs AI representations of the world, (re)assessing AI risk, and more.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

The case against lab leak

Peter Miller, winner of the Rootclaim debate on the origins of Covid-19, gives Robert Wright his argument for why zoonotic transfer is a better theory than lab leak.

