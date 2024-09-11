Recorded:Sep 11
Posted:Sep 11, 2024
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Sep 11, 2024 | Robert Wright & Paul Bloom
The DMZ
Matt K. Lewis and Bill Scher dissect the Kamala-Trump presidential debate.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Anatol Lieven of the Quincy Institute discuss the Kursk invasion, Zelensky’s cabinet shakeup, and how Russian elites see the war ending.
The DMZ
Trump says Biden and Harris are warmongers. But do the facts bear that out? Matt K. Lewis and Bill Scher discuss.
The DMZ
Is Trump further wrecking the GOP brand by embracing RFK Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard? Matt K. Lewis and Bill Scher discuss.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and psychologist Paul Bloom, recording weeks before airtime, prognosticate on the presidential race, analyze J.D. Vance memes, and discuss ways reality can get weird.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Emma Ashford, author of a forthcoming book on US grand strategy, discuss Israel’s war, Russia’s war, and realism in foreign policy.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Andrew Day discuss items from the Earthling, the weekend edition of the Nonzero Newsletter.
The DMZ
Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden are speaking at the Democratic convention? Is that too much of the past? Matt K. Lewis and Bill Scher discuss.
