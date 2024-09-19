Robert Wright and American Prestige podcast hosts Derek Davison and Daniel Bessner assess the Gaza war, 348 days after 10/7: Biden’s role, Saudi-Israel relations, the state of the two-state solution, the pager attacks in Lebanon, and more.
Robert Wright and Timothy B. Lee, author of the Understanding AI newsletter, discuss OpenAI’s latest release: What’s with the name? How does it work? Is it worth the hype? And does it bring us closer to doom?
