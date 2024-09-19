logo

20 September 2024

Matt K. Lewis (The Daily Beast, MattLewis.org) and Bill Scher (Washington Monthly)

Recorded:Sep 18    Posted:Sep 19, 2024
The DMZ | Sep 19, 2024 | Matt K. Lewis & Bill Scher

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Israel-Hamas, Year One

Robert Wright and American Prestige podcast hosts Derek Davison and Daniel Bessner assess the Gaza war, 348 days after 10/7: Biden’s role, Saudi-Israel relations, the state of the two-state solution, the pager attacks in Lebanon, and more.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

A New Kind of Artificial Intelligence

Robert Wright and Timothy B. Lee, author of the Understanding AI newsletter, discuss OpenAI’s latest release: What’s with the name? How does it work? Is it worth the hype? And does it bring us closer to doom?

The DMZ

Kamala Set 3 Traps in the Debate

Matt K. Lewis and Bill Scher dissect the Kamala-Trump presidential debate.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

The Trump-Kamala Debate

Robert Wright and psychologist Paul Bloom discuss the presidential debate—the biggest moments, who won, and whether it will matter.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Zelensky’s Gambits, Putin’s Game Plan

Robert Wright and Anatol Lieven of the Quincy Institute discuss the Kursk invasion, Zelensky’s cabinet shakeup, and how Russian elites see the war ending.

The DMZ

Trump Scaremongers War (But What’s The Truth?)

Trump says Biden and Harris are warmongers. But do the facts bear that out? Matt K. Lewis and Bill Scher discuss.

The DMZ

RFK, Jr., Endorses Trump

Is Trump further wrecking the GOP brand by embracing RFK Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard? Matt K. Lewis and Bill Scher discuss.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

How Israel helped spawn Hezbollah

Robert Wright and Harvard political scientist Stephen Walt discuss.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Instantly Checkable Predictions

Robert Wright and psychologist Paul Bloom, recording weeks before airtime, prognosticate on the presidential race, analyze J.D. Vance memes, and discuss ways reality can get weird.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Is John Mearsheimer’s theory too simple?

Robert Wright and Emma Ashford, author of a forthcoming book on US grand strategy, discuss Israel’s war, Russia’s war, and realism in foreign policy.

