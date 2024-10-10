logo

11 October 2024

Robert Wright (Bloggingheads.tv, The Evolution of God, Nonzero, Why Buddhism Is True) and Ron Kampeas (Jewish Telegraphic Agency )

Recorded:Oct 9    Posted:Oct 10, 2024
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Oct 10, 2024 | Robert Wright & Ron Kampeas

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Elon Goes Full-on Trump

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and psychologist Paul Bloom discuss Elon’s Trump stumping, assess the Vance-Walz vibe war, debate the Coates-CBS controversy, wax philosophical about mission impossible, and more.

Play entire video

The DMZ

Who Won the VEEP Debate?

playvideo screenshot

On this week’s DMZ, Matt K. Lewis and Bill Scher weigh-in on Tuesday’s vice-presidential debate between Tim Walz and J.D. Vance.

Play entire video

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

AI Snake Oil

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Arvind Narayanan, co-author of the new book AI Snake Oil—and co-host of the same-named podcast—discuss generative AI’s impact, AI uses and misuses, whether progress should (or can) be slowed, and more.

Play entire video

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Is the Middle East Headed toward a Regional War?

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Connor Echols discuss items from this week’s Earthling.

Play entire video

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Bob v. Mickey on Trump v. Harris

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss/debate various 2024 election topics: Which candidate is less impressive? What does the Vance dossier really reveal? Is Kamala’s foreign policy looking better than Biden’s? And more.

Play entire video

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Elon, Trump, and Other Scary Billionaires

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and psychologist Paul Bloom discuss whether Elon is really crazy, whether Trump is really an anti-Semite, how oligarchic the US is getting, and more.

Play entire video

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Israel-Hamas, Year One

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and American Prestige podcast hosts Derek Davison and Daniel Bessner assess the Gaza war, 348 days after 10/7: Biden’s role, Saudi-Israel relations, the state of the two-state solution, the pager attacks in Lebanon, and more.

Play entire video

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

A New Kind of Artificial Intelligence

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Timothy B. Lee, author of the Understanding AI newsletter, discuss OpenAI’s latest release: What’s with the name? How does it work? Is it worth the hype? And does it bring us closer to doom?

Play entire video

The DMZ

Kamala Set 3 Traps in the Debate

playvideo screenshot

Matt K. Lewis and Bill Scher dissect the Kamala-Trump presidential debate.

Play entire video