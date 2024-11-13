Robert Wright and psychologist Paul Bloom react to the 2024 election results: Why did Trump win? Who’s to blame? What will a second Trump term prioritize? What did Kamala do wrong (and right)? and more.
Robert Wright and journalist Ron Kampeas discuss the impact of October 7 and its aftermath on American Jews, Israel’s place in US politics, Israel’s military strategy, the prospects for lasting peace, and more.
Robert Wright and Arvind Narayanan, co-author of the new book AI Snake Oil—and co-host of the same-named podcast—discuss generative AI’s impact, AI uses and misuses, whether progress should (or can) be slowed, and more.
