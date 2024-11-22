logo

23 November 2024

Robert Wright (Bloggingheads.tv, The Evolution of God, Nonzero, Why Buddhism Is True), Andrew Day (Nonzero Newsletter), and Connor Echols (Nonzero Newsletter, @connor_echols).

Recorded:Nov 11    Posted:Nov 22, 2024
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Nov 22, 2024 | Bibi's Legal Troubles, Trump's Confirmation Struggles

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Will Trump release the JFK files?

Robert Wright and journalist Jefferson Morley, publisher of the JFK Facts newsletter, discuss.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Elon vs Bluesky, Jake Paul vs Tyson, AI vs World Peace

Robert Wright and psychologist Paul Bloom discuss the Bluesky boom, the Jake Paul-Tyson “fight”, AI’s militaristic turn, and more.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Will Trump Go Full-On Authoritarian?

Robert Wright and American Prestige Podcast hosts Derek Davison and Daniel Bessner discuss.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Is Trump a Good Fit for the AI Era?

Samuel Hammond of the Foundation for American Innovation and Robert Wright debate the issue, and also discuss the coming impact of AI, the authoritarian risks of regulating (and not regulating), whether Elon can be trusted on AI, and more.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Post-Election Reflection Edition

Robert Wright and psychologist Paul Bloom react to the 2024 election results: Why did Trump win? Who’s to blame? What will a second Trump term prioritize? What did Kamala do wrong (and right)? and more.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

2024 Pre-Election Extravaganza

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus cover the waterfront ahead of next week’s Trump vs Kamala showdown.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

China Viewed from China

Robert Wright and journalist Peter Hessler, author of Other Rivers: A Chinese Education, discuss.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Elon, Trump, and Other Enigmas

Robert Wright and psychologist Paul Bloom discuss the odd 2024 betting markets, Trump’s latest locker-room talk, Elon’s empathy deficit, Coates’s controversial cognitive-empathizing, and more.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Is the Chip War against China Backfiring?

Robert Wright and Paul Triolo of the Albright Stonebridge Group discuss the Biden administration’s unprecedented restrictions on China’s import of microchips.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

October 7th: One Year Later

Robert Wright and journalist Ron Kampeas discuss the impact of October 7 and its aftermath on American Jews, Israel’s place in US politics, Israel’s military strategy, the prospects for lasting peace, and more.

