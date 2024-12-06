logo

8 December 2024

logo

Programs

click to go to our new sister site, MeaningofLife.tv

Share this video:

Or choose a specific part to share:

Start at:
Stop at:
Preview

Embed this video, or the specific part you've chosen, on your site:

Andrew Day (Nonzero Newsletter), Connor Echols (Nonzero Newsletter, @connor_echols), and Bassam Barabandi (New Lines Institute).

Play entire video
Recorded:Dec 6    Posted:Dec 6, 2024
Download:
mp3
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Dec 6, 2024 | Is the Assad Regime Collapsing?

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Was President Biden wrong to pardon his son Hunter?

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and psychologist Paul Bloom debate the issue.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Why is so much of the AI community hawkish on China?

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Nathan Labenz, host of the Cognitive Revolution podcast, discuss the question in light of Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei’s recent ideological self-disclosure.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Will Trump release the JFK files?

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and journalist Jefferson Morley, publisher of the JFK Facts newsletter, discuss.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Elon vs Bluesky, Jake Paul vs Tyson, AI vs World Peace

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and psychologist Paul Bloom discuss the Bluesky boom, the Jake Paul-Tyson “fight”, AI’s militaristic turn, and more.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Will Trump Go Full-On Authoritarian?

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and American Prestige Podcast hosts Derek Davison and Daniel Bessner discuss.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Is Trump a Good Fit for the AI Era?

playvideo screenshot

Samuel Hammond of the Foundation for American Innovation and Robert Wright debate the issue, and also discuss the coming impact of AI, the authoritarian risks of regulating (and not regulating), whether Elon can be trusted on AI, and more.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Post-Election Reflection Edition

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and psychologist Paul Bloom react to the 2024 election results: Why did Trump win? Who’s to blame? What will a second Trump term prioritize? What did Kamala do wrong (and right)? and more.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

2024 Pre-Election Extravaganza

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus cover the waterfront ahead of next week’s Trump vs Kamala showdown.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

China Viewed from China

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and journalist Peter Hessler, author of Other Rivers: A Chinese Education, discuss.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Elon, Trump, and Other Enigmas

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and psychologist Paul Bloom discuss the odd 2024 betting markets, Trump’s latest locker-room talk, Elon’s empathy deficit, Coates’s controversial cognitive-empathizing, and more.

Play entire videoPlay this clip