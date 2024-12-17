logo

20 December 2024

Robert Wright (Bloggingheads.tv, The Evolution of God, Nonzero, Why Buddhism Is True) and Scott Horton (The Scott Horton Show, Fool's Errand, Provoked)

Recorded:Dec 11    Posted:Dec 17, 2024
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Dec 17, 2024 | Robert Wright & Scott Horton

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

How to End the Ukraine War

playvideo screenshot

Andrew Day and Connor Echols discuss the foreign policy news of the week. In this episode, Day and Echols also discuss how progressives should approach Trump’s foreign policy, and then Anatol Lieven joins to discuss Russia-Ukraine peace talks.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Marriage on the Rocks

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Conn Carroll, author of the new book Sex and the Citizen, discuss the history of marriage, its current troubles as an institution, and Carroll’s proposals to address them.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Syria’s uncertain political future

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Middle East expert Joshua Landis discuss.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Covid: The Evidence Against Natural Origin

playvideo screenshot

Yuri Deigin of YouthBio Therapeutics, in conversation with Robert Wright, explains why he thinks Covid came from the Wuhan virology lab.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Was President Biden wrong to pardon his son Hunter?

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and psychologist Paul Bloom debate the issue.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Why is so much of the AI community hawkish on China?

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Nathan Labenz, host of the Cognitive Revolution podcast, discuss the question in light of Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei’s recent ideological self-disclosure.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Will Trump release the JFK files?

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and journalist Jefferson Morley, publisher of the JFK Facts newsletter, discuss.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Elon vs Bluesky, Jake Paul vs Tyson, AI vs World Peace

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and psychologist Paul Bloom discuss the Bluesky boom, the Jake Paul-Tyson “fight”, AI’s militaristic turn, and more.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Will Trump Go Full-On Authoritarian?

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and American Prestige Podcast hosts Derek Davison and Daniel Bessner discuss.

