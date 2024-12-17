Recorded:Dec 11
Posted:Dec 17, 2024
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Dec 17, 2024 | Robert Wright & Scott Horton
Nonzero (The Wright Show) Andrew Day and Connor Echols discuss the foreign policy news of the week. In this episode, Day and Echols also discuss how progressives should approach Trump’s foreign policy, and then Anatol Lieven joins to discuss Russia-Ukraine peace talks. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and Conn Carroll, author of the new book Sex and the Citizen, discuss the history of marriage, its current troubles as an institution, and Carroll’s proposals to address them. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Yuri Deigin of YouthBio Therapeutics, in conversation with Robert Wright, explains why he thinks Covid came from the Wuhan virology lab. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and Nathan Labenz, host of the Cognitive Revolution podcast, discuss the question in light of Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei’s recent ideological self-disclosure.
Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and psychologist Paul Bloom discuss the Bluesky boom, the Jake Paul-Tyson “fight”, AI’s militaristic turn, and more.
