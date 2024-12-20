Recorded:Dec 20
Posted:Dec 20, 2024
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Dec 20, 2024 | How to End the Ukraine War
Robert Wright and Conn Carroll, author of the new book Sex and the Citizen, discuss the history of marriage, its current troubles as an institution, and Carroll’s proposals to address them.
Scott Horton, author of the new book Provoked, makes the case that it did. From Robert Wright’s NonZero Podcast.
Yuri Deigin of YouthBio Therapeutics, in conversation with Robert Wright, explains why he thinks Covid came from the Wuhan virology lab.
Robert Wright and Nathan Labenz, host of the Cognitive Revolution podcast, discuss the question in light of Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei’s recent ideological self-disclosure.
Robert Wright and psychologist Paul Bloom discuss the Bluesky boom, the Jake Paul-Tyson “fight”, AI’s militaristic turn, and more.
