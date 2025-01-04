logo

8 January 2025

logo

Programs

click to go to our new sister site, MeaningofLife.tv

Share this video:

Or choose a specific part to share:

Start at:
Stop at:
Preview

Embed this video, or the specific part you've chosen, on your site:

Matt K. Lewis (The Daily Beast, MattLewis.org) and Bill Scher (Washington Monthly)

Play entire video
Recorded:Jan 3    Posted:Jan 4, 2025
Download:
mp3
The DMZ | Jan 4, 2025 | Matt K. Lewis & Bill Scher

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Fixing the International Order

playvideo screenshot

Trita Parsi of the Quincy Institute and Robert Wright discuss the dysfunctional state of global governance, how it got that way, and what Quincy’s Better Order Project proposes to reform it.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Quasi-Year-End Edition

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and psychologist Paul Bloom discuss the conquest of Canada, Luigi Mangione, AI as successor species, Elon’s AI agenda, a Google AI’s acumen, Paul’s (belated) AI awe, brutality on Bluesky, and more.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

How to End the Ukraine War

playvideo screenshot

Andrew Day and Connor Echols discuss the foreign policy news of the week. In this episode, Day and Echols also discuss how progressives should approach Trump’s foreign policy, and then Anatol Lieven joins to discuss Russia-Ukraine peace talks.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Marriage on the Rocks

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Conn Carroll, author of the new book Sex and the Citizen, discuss the history of marriage, its current troubles as an institution, and Carroll’s proposals to address them.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Did the US start the catastrophe in Ukraine?

playvideo screenshot

Scott Horton, author of the new book Provoked, makes the case that it did. From Robert Wright’s NonZero Podcast.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Syria’s uncertain political future

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Middle East expert Joshua Landis discuss.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Covid: The Evidence Against Natural Origin

playvideo screenshot

Yuri Deigin of YouthBio Therapeutics, in conversation with Robert Wright, explains why he thinks Covid came from the Wuhan virology lab.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Was President Biden wrong to pardon his son Hunter?

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and psychologist Paul Bloom debate the issue.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Why is so much of the AI community hawkish on China?

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Nathan Labenz, host of the Cognitive Revolution podcast, discuss the question in light of Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei’s recent ideological self-disclosure.

Play entire videoPlay this clip