23 January 2025

Robert Wright (Bloggingheads.tv, The Evolution of God, Nonzero, Why Buddhism Is True) and Thomas Friedman (New York Times)

Recorded:Jan 21    Posted:Jan 21, 2025
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Jan 21, 2025 | Robert Wright & Thomas Friedman

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Is AI leading us to a “Wall-E” world?

Robert Wright and Kanjun Qiu, CEO of AI research lab Imbue, discuss the kinds of near-term futures worth worrying about.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Trump’s Gaza Win, Biden’s Legacy Woes

Andrew Day and Connor Echols cover the foreign policy news of the week. Then, NonZero’s own Robert Wright returns to talk about Biden’s legacy, Trump’s imminent return to the White House, and some important news regarding the NonZero Media Empire.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Worthwhile Canadian Humiliation

Robert Wright and psychologist Paul Bloom discuss the case for and against Canada as 51st state, how humiliation shapes American politics (and humanity), Facebook’s free speech about-face, and more.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Is the AI “Revolution” Overblown?

Robert Wright talks to Timothy B. Lee, co-host of the AI Summer podcast, about the progress and shortcomings of AI.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Is it time to freak out about Trump?

Robert Wright and American Prestige podcast hosts Derek Davison and Daniel Bessner discuss the question in light of the President-elect’s talk of taking Greenland and the Panama Canal.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Fixing the International Order

Trita Parsi of the Quincy Institute and Robert Wright discuss the dysfunctional state of global governance, how it got that way, and what Quincy’s Better Order Project proposes to reform it.

The DMZ

Trump-Endorsed Mike Johnson Emerges as House Speaker. Again

Matt K. Lewis and Bill Scher return from their post-election hiatus, and brace themselves for Trump 2.0.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Quasi-Year-End Edition

Robert Wright and psychologist Paul Bloom discuss the conquest of Canada, Luigi Mangione, AI as successor species, Elon’s AI agenda, a Google AI’s acumen, Paul’s (belated) AI awe, brutality on Bluesky, and more.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

How to End the Ukraine War

Andrew Day and Connor Echols discuss the foreign policy news of the week. In this episode, Day and Echols also discuss how progressives should approach Trump’s foreign policy, and then Anatol Lieven joins to discuss Russia-Ukraine peace talks.

