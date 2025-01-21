Andrew Day and Connor Echols cover the foreign policy news of the week. Then, NonZero’s own Robert Wright returns to talk about Biden’s legacy, Trump’s imminent return to the White House, and some important news regarding the NonZero Media Empire.
Robert Wright and psychologist Paul Bloom discuss the conquest of Canada, Luigi Mangione, AI as successor species, Elon’s AI agenda, a Google AI’s acumen, Paul’s (belated) AI awe, brutality on Bluesky, and more.
Andrew Day and Connor Echols discuss the foreign policy news of the week. In this episode, Day and Echols also discuss how progressives should approach Trump’s foreign policy, and then Anatol Lieven joins to discuss Russia-Ukraine peace talks.
