Robert Wright and Connor Echols discuss recent news involving the Trump White House, AI, and China. Plus: Connor talks to national security law expert Elizabeth Beavers about Trump’s use of terror designations.
Andrew Day and Connor Echols cover the foreign policy news of the week. Then, NonZero’s own Robert Wright returns to talk about Biden’s legacy, Trump’s imminent return to the White House, and some important news regarding the NonZero Media Empire.
View these comments on a non-video page
View these comments on a non-video page